Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €142.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €142.00 ($161.36) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.77 ($158.83).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €112.89. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

