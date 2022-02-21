Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,333. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

