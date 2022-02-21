Dev Protocol Price Tops $1.22 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $83,847.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00414431 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

