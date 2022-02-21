Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 345.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 639.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $46.55 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

