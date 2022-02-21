Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,904 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of Brink’s worth $56,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $2,633,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $69.23 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

