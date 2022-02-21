Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.93% of FB Financial worth $59,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

