Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.31 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.07% of LendingClub worth $58,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LC stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

