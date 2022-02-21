Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of Lumentum worth $58,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $15,580,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.