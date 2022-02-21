Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $60,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

