Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,377 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.69% of SpartanNash worth $60,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SPTN stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

