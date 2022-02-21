Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
