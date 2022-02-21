Dock Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.80 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $3.53 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00239915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 745,865,886 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.