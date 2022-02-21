Dogecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $524.83 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $18.48 billion and $524.83 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00290375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

