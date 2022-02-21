Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.84 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $104.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

