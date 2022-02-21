DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Bank of America

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.