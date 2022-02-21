Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dorman Products.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
