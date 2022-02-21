Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 110.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

