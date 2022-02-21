Downer EDI Limited (DOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on March 23rd

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Downer EDI
