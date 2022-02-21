Downer EDI Limited (DOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on March 23rd

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Downer EDI alerts:

About Downer EDI

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.