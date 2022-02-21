DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.23

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 80322426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

