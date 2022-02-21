Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after purchasing an additional 421,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

