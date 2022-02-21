Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) PT Lowered to CHF 54 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUFRY. Baader Bank cut Dufry to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dufry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

OTCMKTS DUFRY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.99. 474,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

