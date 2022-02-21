Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. 1,220,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,200. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

