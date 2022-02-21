Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Receives $65.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BROS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

