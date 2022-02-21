DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.640-$3.690 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in DXC Technology by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.