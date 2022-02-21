Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Critical Contrast

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.97% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eastern Bankshares and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.41 $154.66 million $0.90 23.97 Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

