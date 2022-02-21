Eaton Vance Management Has $1.53 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $187.48 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

