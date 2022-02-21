Eaton Vance Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403,333 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

NYSE FR opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.