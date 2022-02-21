Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE TTC opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

