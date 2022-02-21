Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $358.30 on Monday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.54 and a 200-day moving average of $376.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

