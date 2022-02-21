Eaton Vance Management Sells 318 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $315.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

