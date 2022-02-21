Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $13.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ECIFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 60,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,212. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

