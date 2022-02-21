Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $159.36 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Elrond has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $195.21 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $159.36 or 0.00409787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00199938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,545,490 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

