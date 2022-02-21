Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $114,445.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06957353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.00 or 0.99807574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051082 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.