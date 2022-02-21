Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of ENTA opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

