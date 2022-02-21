Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.68. 1,421,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

