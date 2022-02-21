Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.70. 941,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

