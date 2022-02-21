Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

