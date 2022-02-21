Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

COST stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $512.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.15. The stock has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

