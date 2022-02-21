Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.69. 8,121,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.18. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

