Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

