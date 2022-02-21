Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

