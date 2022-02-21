Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

