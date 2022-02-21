Endo International (ENDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.73.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
