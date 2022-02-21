Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

