Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EVC opened at $6.16 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

