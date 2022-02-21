Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
EVC opened at $6.16 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
