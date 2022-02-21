EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,562 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,465. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.01.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.