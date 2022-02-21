EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.48 Million in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. 554,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

