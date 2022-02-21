EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 164,332 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,332 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 99,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.30. 34,752,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,246,816. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

