EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 212,965 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212,965 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $42,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,515,000 after buying an additional 213,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,091. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

