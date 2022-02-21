EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.36-11.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $674.78.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.23. The stock had a trading volume of 609,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,483. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.72 and its 200-day moving average is $599.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $47,405,282. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

