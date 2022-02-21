EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPR Properties.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 764,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 361.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

